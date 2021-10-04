DeTect: Oz video shared as PM chased down by protesters

Chennai :

A video has gone viral following PM Modi’s official visit to the US. It was claimed that Modi was chased down by the American Kisan Ekta movement. Alt News found that protests have been going on in Melbourne, Australia in opposition to the lockdown. Only those with two shots are permitted to work. Locals were protesting this rule, and many were arrested. This video was shared falsely as that of activists chasing Modi’s motorcade.





First published on www.altnews.in