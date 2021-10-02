DeTect: Did farmer leader Rakesh Tikait threaten the media?

Chennai :

A news channel recently tweeted a video of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait where he says, “The next target are media houses. If you want to survive, join us, or else you’ll also be finished.” Alt News spoke to Tikait’s representative who said the leader meant that just like how agri and farming industries have been taken over by the government, their next target is the media. “It will order you to publish what they want. You can’t write a word more than that,” meant Tikait.





First published on www.altnews.in