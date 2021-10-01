Howdy Modi video shared as PM’s recent US visit

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.

Chennai : A video of Prime Minister Modi greeting political leaders onstage at a global event has gone viral, with the claim that it’s from his latest visit to the US. Alt News noticed that no one in the video is wearing masks, a mandatory requirement during the COVID-19 pandemic. When comparing key frames, the footage was found to be from PM Modi’s 2019 visit to the US when the ‘Howdy Modi’ event was held.



First published on www.altnews.in

