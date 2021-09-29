DeTect: Photo shows Netaji reading news of his own death

Chennai :

A purported image of Subhas Chandra Bose is being circulated with the claim that Bose was reading the news of his own death in the papers. The newspaper in the photo shows a story about the leader’s death. Alt News found that an author Anuj Dhar who wrote a book titled ‘Kundrum: Subhas Bose, Life After Death’ had posted the original image. The caption says it shows Netaji reading the Nippon Times, which was seen in the image.





First published on www.altnews.in