DeTect: Photo of proposed Delhi Station shared falsely

A photo claimed to portray the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station has gone viral. A Twitter user who describes himself as an RSS and Bajrang Yuva Sangh supporter in his bio, shared it with the claim and received more than 500 retweets. Alt News performed a reverse image search and found a news report that said it shows the New Delhi Railway Station Project. A sum of Rs 6,500 crore will be spent on the project and tenders will be floated for the same in the coming months.





First published on www.altnews.in