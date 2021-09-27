Mon, Sep 27, 2021

DeTect: Photo of proposed Delhi Station shared falsely

Published: Sep 27,202101:39 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.

Chennai:
A photo claimed to portray the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station has gone viral. A Twitter user who describes himself as an RSS and Bajrang Yuva Sangh supporter in his bio, shared it with the claim and received more than 500 retweets. Alt News performed a reverse image search and found a news report that said it shows the New Delhi Railway Station Project. A sum of Rs 6,500 crore will be spent on the project and tenders will be floated for the same in the coming months. 

First published on www.altnews.in
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations