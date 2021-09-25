DeTect: Video of scuffle in Jodhpur given false communal spin

Chennai :

A video of a group of people thrashing a bloodied man with sticks has gone viral. It has been claimed that members of the minority community “with no fear of the law or arrest” were behind the attack in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been targeted in the messages. Alt News confirmed that there was no communal angle to the incident and the row broke over mutual enmity. The police said that the claim being made on social media was false.





First published on www.altnews.in