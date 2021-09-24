DeTect: Old video of protests shared as atrocity in Kabul

Chennai :

A video of people wrapped in plastic bags lying on the side of a street has been shared with the claim that Christians in Afghanistan were left to suffocate in nylon bags for refusing to give up their faith. Alt News found that the footage was from a protest in Colombia held in May 2021. It had been organised as a tribute to fellow protestors who had disappeared or been killed during peaceful protests in the country.





First published on www.altnews.in