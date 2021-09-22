DeTect: Bhandari hasn’t been elected ‘Chief Justice’ of ICJ

Chennai :

BJP Bihar General Secretary (Org) Nagendra Nath Tripathi (inset) claimed that former Supreme Court judge Dalveer Bhandari was elected as Chief Justice of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). He lauded PM Modi for this, claiming his hard work nurtured good relations with countries. Alt News found that it was on April 27, 2012, that Bhandari was elected as one of the 15 member judges of the ICJ. The appointment took place before Modi came into power.





First published on www.altnews.in