DeTect: Pandavas’ painting not housed in Panjshir Palace

Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley emerged as the last province that resisted the Taliban’s control. Recently, a painting themed around the Mahabharata was shared with the claim that this artwork is housed at Panjshir Palace. Alt News ran a check and found it was an image of a painting titled ‘Krishna and Pandavas’ by Russian artist Rasikananda that went viral. This painting dates back to over two decades. Crucially, there is no evidence that Panjshir Palace exists.





First published on www.altnews.in