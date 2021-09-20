DeTect: News outlet misreports Rohingya arrested in Guwahati

Chennai :

An Assamese news outlet recently reported that as many as 26 members of the Rohingya community were arrested in Guwahati. The anchor claimed that 26 Muslims were arrested by Paltanbazar police at Guwahati after they entered Assam illegally from Myanmar. Alt News spoke to the police which confirmed that not a single person from the 26-member group belongs to the Rohingya community. It was learnt that they are Christians and the police is following up with authorities in Myanmar for more details.





First published on www.altnews.in