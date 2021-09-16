DeTect: Old video shared falsely as Taliban praising BJP

Chennai :

A video of a man commenting on Maratha rulers, the RSS and Indian politics has gone viral with the claim that the video shows the Taliban admitting BJP and RSS are more powerful than them. Alt News found the man is a Pak scholar KM Abbasi and he hasn’t mentioned the Taliban let alone admit India is stronger under RSS and BJP. Segments from this video were edited to make it appear that Abbasi is praising India.





First published on www.altnews.in