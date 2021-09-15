Pic of Bhagat Singh being flogged wrongly attributed

Chennai :

A photo of a man being flogged with his hands tied above his head has gone viral. It is claimed that the photo shows Bhagat Singh being punished by the British police. Alt News found a similar photo in a History Today article dated April 4, 2019. It states that a man was flogged in the wake of the Amritsar massacre of 1919. It also mentions a book on the Jallianwala massacre, where the author identified the massacre as the first step in the fall of the British Raj.





First published on www.altnews.in