Fake ‘inciting’ quote attributed to APJ Abdul Kalam

An alleged statement by former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam has gone viral. The statement reads, “Muslims are not born terrorists.

New Delhi : Ban the thousands of madrasas in India in order to control terrorism.” Alt News got in touch with Kalam’s kin to ask about the veracity of this statement. The Managing Trustee of the Abdul Kalam International Foundation (AKIF) said, “Kalam did not make any such statement. He never made any comments about religion,” he said.



First published on www.altnews.in