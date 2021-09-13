Mon, Sep 13, 2021

Nandi idol wasn’t found under mosque in Namakkal

Published: Sep 13,202106:32 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

photo of an idol of the Hindu deity Nandi found buried in the ground has been shared with the claim that it was excavated from underneath a mosque in Namakkal.

Namakal:
The message says, “This is the truth of every Islamic tomb or mosque.” Alt News found the original image posted by a Twitter handle named ‘Lost Temples’. The user wrote that a large Nandi idol was discovered during an excavation at Mohanur’s Sellandiamman Temple in Namakkal district.

First published on www.altnews.in

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations