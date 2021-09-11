MP mob beats up boy over ‘love jihad’ claims

A video of a group beating up a boy in the presence of the police over an alleged case of ‘love jihad’ has gone viral. It is being claimed that a boy from the minority community had convinced a Hindu girl to elope with him in Bhopal.

Agra : Alt News found an article in a daily that said a 16-year-old boy was thrashed in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh where he had eloped with a 12-year-old girl. Locals presumed it was an inter-faith union. The police said both the boy and girl were Hindus and residents of Uttar Pradesh.