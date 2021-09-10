Thackeray’s old photo shared with false narrative

A photo of a billboard featuring Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has been shared to show him ‘appeasing’ the minority community.

Mumbai : The billboard has a picture of Thackeray on a green background waving to people and a text in Urdu that translates to ‘hello’. The billboard that carries Urdu text was cherry-picked to give a false perception that Thackeray was appeasing Muslims when, in fact, he was appealing to people from different communities. The billboard in Gujarati reads ‘Kem Cho Worli’ while the Telugu and Hindi texts say ‘Namaste Worli’.



First published on www.altnews.in