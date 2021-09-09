Video of gun-toting Baloch girl shared falsely

Chennai :

This week, the Taliban claimed the complete seizure of Panjshir province, the last remaining region in Afghanistan resisting the extremist organisation’s control. A news channel tweeted a video of a girl operating a machine gun claiming she has taken up arms against the Taliban in Panjshir. Alt News found the video was from Jan 2020. It was described as scenes from the Balochistan province of Pakistan where a young Baloch girl was operating the machine gun.



