DeTect: Did Rajasthan govt pass a law to protect mosques?

Chennai :

A screenshot of public notice has gone viral. Citing the non-bailable offenses listed under Sections of the Public Property Act 1985, it says individuals can be imprisoned for three years.





The offenses include damaging mosque property, obstructing functioning or operations, staff, or intimidating a member affiliated with the mosque. Alt News found that Lokesh Sharma, OSD to Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, clarified that the info conveyed in the image is fake.





First published on www.altnews.in