Video does not show Taliban hanging a body mid-air

A video of the Taliban parading a helicopter in the skies of Kandahar has gone viral on social media.
Chennai:
Media outlets and journalists alike have claimed that the video shows the Taliban hanging a person, presumably an American interpreter, from a US Black Hawk helicopter. Alt News ran a fact check and found that a local journalist had also posted one of the videos that showed a man suspended from a helicopter. He informed that the man was a Talib and that he was trying to place a flag on a 100-metre pole.
First published on www.altnews.in
