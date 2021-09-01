DeTect: Comedy sketch shared as wedding altercation

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.
Chennai:
Several news channels recently aired a viral video claiming it shows a bride slapping her groom after she saw him chewing gutkha (tobacco) during the wedding ceremony.
Alt News ran a fact-check and found this footage has actually been clipped from an old comedy video uploaded by a verified YouTube channel last year.
The channel mentions the visuals are part of a comedy skit in Maithili, a regional dialect in Bihar.
First published on www.altnews.in
