DeTect: Comedy sketch shared as wedding altercation

Chennai :

Several news channels recently aired a viral video claiming it shows a bride slapping her groom after she saw him chewing gutkha (tobacco) during the wedding ceremony.





Alt News ran a fact-check and found this footage has actually been clipped from an old comedy video uploaded by a verified YouTube channel last year.





The channel mentions the visuals are part of a comedy skit in Maithili, a regional dialect in Bihar.





First published on www.altnews.in