DeTect: Old video shared as Taliban threat to India

Chennai :

A video of an armed man threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi with violence against India has been shared as a recent threat by the Pakistani Taliban in the aftermath of the Afghan invasion. The man says that Pakistan’s flag will be hoisted in Delhi. A reverse image search of one of the keyframes of the video led to the same clip uploaded in August 2019. This itself debunks the claim that the threat was made after the Taliban took over Afghanistan.





First published on www.altnews.in