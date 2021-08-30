DeTect: Old video of US stadium shared as that of Kabul airport

Chennai :

A TV news channel recently showed a video claiming that it depicted the politically volatile situation in Afghanistan. One of the clips was shown and the opening seconds of the video was aired as chaos at Kabul airport during the evacuation process, following the Taliban takeover. Alt News ran a fact check and found that an American news outlet had shared this two-year-old video of fans thronging the AT&T Stadium in Texas before the Cowboys playoff game, adding that it was “insane”.





First published on www.altnews.in