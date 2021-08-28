DeTect: Woman with 18 kids not from the minority community

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.
Chennai:
A video of a woman’s interview where she reveals she has given birth to 18 children has gone viral. The woman tells the interviewer that her children have a right to food and education. Several people have identified the woman as Razia. Alt News performed a keyword search and found that the woman had actually told the interviewer that her name was Ramshree. She describes herself as a Kurmi, which is a Hindu caste. The community has a large population in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
First published on www.altnews.in
Conversations