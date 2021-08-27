DeTect: UP drivers hounded for painting ‘Pak’ flag on tanga

Chennai :

“Pakistan’s flag is imprinted on the tanga owned by Noor Alam and Wasir (drivers from Lucknow, UP) that they have been using for 20 years and they claim they are unaware (that Pakistan’s flag is imprinted on the tanga). They have a problem saying ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ but have no shame saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’,” a man alleges in a video posted online. Alt News contacted the Lucknow police which confirmed that the tanga was painted with a moon and star, which is not exactly the flag of Pakistan. The crescent is a common Islamic symbol.





First published on www.altnews.in