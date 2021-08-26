DeTect: Did UPA-era oil bonds spur fuel price hikes in 2021?

Chennai :

When probed on the issue of soaring fuel prices, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claimed, “The UPA reduced fuel prices by issuing oil bonds of Rs 1.44 lakh crore. Due to oil bonds, the burden has come to our government.” Alt News found the claim doesn’t hold merit as earnings from petroleum sector to the Centre are significantly higher than interest on oil bonds and total principal due until 2024. Former finance minister P. Chidambaram called out the misleading claim.





First published on www.altnews.in