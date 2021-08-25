Photo from Yemen shared as security check at Kabul

Chennai :

A recently shared image claims to show security check procedure underway at Afghanistan’s airport. The image shows a man in ethnic attire armed with an AK-47 being frisked by a security guard. Alt News performed a reverse image search and located the photo in a July 2015 Facebook post by a news portal. The report says, “Memories of Yemen: Houthi soldiers investigating a man attending a rally. Knives, skewers and machine guns are allowed.”





First published on www.altnews.in