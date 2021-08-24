DeTect: Video of man on an airplane wing was morphed

Chennai :

A video of a man lying on the wing of an airborne plane has gone viral. It is being claimed that the video shows an Afghani trying to flee Kabul after the Taliban took over the country. Reports showing locals latching onto a military plane and men falling off aircraft mid-air have been reported in the media. Alt News performed a reverse search and found that it was a doctored video posted earlier by several other social media handles and YouTube channels in 2020.





First published on www.altnews.in



