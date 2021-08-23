Old image falsely shared as lynching of pilot in Kabul

Chennai :

A Twitter user recently shared a picture and wrote, “Safiya Firozi, one of the four lady pilots of the Afghan Air Force. Stoned to death in public this morning.” Alt News performed a reverse image search and found a report from 2018 stating that three years had passed since the Farkhunda lynching in Kabul. According to the report, locals gathered in front of the Farkhunda memorial to commemorate the third year since the lynching of an innocent young woman, who was falsely accused of burning scriptures.





First published on www.altnews.in