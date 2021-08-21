DeTect: Staged video shared as Taliban shoot-out in Kabul

Chennai :

A recent viral video shows armed men shooting at people on the streets and taking them hostage. This video was widely shared on WhatsApp with the claim that it is from the streets of Afghanistan in the backdrop of the Taliban’s takeover. Alt News found that a YouTube channel had uploaded this video in September 2019. The video represents a fictionalised dramatic allegory of artistes being beaten in Jalrez district in Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan.





First published on www.altnews.in