DeTect: Ghani embracing Taliban leader not a recent picture

Chennai :

A photo of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani embracing a Taliban leader has gone viral with the claim that the photo was taken shortly before he fled the country. A user shared a screenshot of a Facebook post featuring the viral image dated March 1, 2020. The caption says this picture was taken during Eid celebrations. So, one can say for sure the picture was not shot right before Ghani fled Afghanistan as it had already been posted online last year.





First published on www.altnews.in