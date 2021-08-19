DeTect: Satirical article of ‘masked’ Taliban shared as news

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.
Chennai:
A screenshot of an alleged news article was shared by a politician recently who wrote “Corona Warriors of Kabul”. The news story in the image is titled, “CNN Praises Taliban for Wearing Masks During Attack”. Alt News found that a screenshot of an article published by a satirical portal was shared by people who believed it to be true. Screenshots of articles by this website have gone viral in the past as well.
First published on www.altnews.in
