DeTect: 2013 pic shared as Indians rescued by IAF from Kabul

Chennai :

A special flight operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) landed in Kabul on August 16 to bring back stranded Indians. A photo of hundreds of people crammed inside an aircraft has gone viral with the claim, “IAF C-17 with 800 people airlifted from Kabul.” Alt News found that the image was shot on Nov 17, 2013. “More than 670 Tacloban residents are seen inside a C-17 Globemaster III before being evacuated to Manila following Super Typhoon Haiyan,” the news said.





First published on www.altnews.in