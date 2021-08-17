Fake tweet on Chopra attributed to Rahul Gandhi

A tweet attributed to Rahul Gandhi went viral and it reads, “Is it right to stand at number two even after coming first?” The tweet contains a photo of Neeraj Chopra with two players who clinched second and third positions from the Czech Republic.

New Delhi : Chopra is standing in the middle on the podium. The tweet in the alleged screenshot is dated August 5. Chopra won the gold medal in javelin throw two days later, on August 7. This itself establishes that the tweet is fake.



