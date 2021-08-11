Man cutting Kalawas is not Samajwadi Party leader

Chennai :

It was claimed that the man is Shiv Shankar Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, who is forcing Hindus to never set foot in a temple again. The visuals were shared in the backdrop of the upcoming assembly polls to be held in UP. Alt News found that in reality, the man featured in the video is a non-partisan social activist who fights religious superstition.







First published on www.altnews.in