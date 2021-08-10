DeTect: India’s UNSC Presidency is not for the ‘first’ time

Chennai :

A Facebook page posted a graphic that said, “India will take over the Presidency of UN Security Council for the first time.” While India will indeed preside over the UNSC, this is neither unique to the country nor is it for the first time. However, PM Modi will be the first PM of India to chair an open debate at the UNSC. India first presided over the UN Security Council in 1950. Since then, it has been a non-permanent member of the council for several terms.





First published on www.altnews.in