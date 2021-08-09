DeTect: Uttar Pradesh didn’t order special exams for govt jobs

Chennai :

A screenshot of an article has gone viral in the run-up to assembly elections in UP. The Hindi headline states, “Government jobs: Students promoted to 10th, 12th to give special exam for government jobs.” Since the students were promoted without exams, their mark sheets won’t be considered for government jobs, the screenshot said. Alt News found the Assam government has made this announcement, which was withdrawn following a wave of opposition.





First published on www.altnews.in