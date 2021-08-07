DeTect: Old video pertaining to U’khand falsely linked to AAP

Chennai :

A video of a man claiming that Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand is a Muslim religious site and should be handed over to the community has gone viral. The video was shared targeting the Aam Aadmi Party amid its decision to contest Uttarakhand assembly elections next year. Alt News found that it was a four-year-old video that was shared with a false claim targeting AAP ahead of Uttarakhand elections.





First published on www.altnews.in