DeTect: Delhi govt has not reduced petrol price

Last week, a Facebook page posted an alleged screengrab from a news broadcast which stated that the price of petrol in Delhi had been slashed by Rs. 8.36. Users have been circulating the graphic showering praise on Arvind Kejriwal. Alt News found that social media users were sharing screenshots that were a year old. This screenshot was circulating back in July 2020 as well, and it has now gone viral again.





First published on www.altnews.in