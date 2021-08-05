DeTect: Image morphed with false narrative on ‘foreigners’

Chennai :

In a bid to attract Brahmin voters in UP, the BSP said it would be organising a Brahmin Sammelan in the state. An image that went viral in the backdrop shows protestors with posters that read, “Bahujan Kranti Morcha” and “Brahmins are foreigners”. Alt News found that numerous Dalit groups had protested against the violence that broke out at Bhima Koregaon in 2018. An image of a poster carried at this demonstration was doctored to tarnish the BSP’s image.





First published on www.altnews.in