Media falsely reported Mirabai’s medal upgrade

Chennai :

A sports news outlet challenged this claim and revealed that both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency (ITA) said they knew nothing about the claim.







First published on www.altnews.in

Two days after Mirabai Chanu bagged a silver in the Women’s 49 kg weightlifting category at Tokyo Olympics, a news wire claimed that China’s Zhihui Hou, who bagged the gold, will undergo an anti-doping test and Mirabai Chanu will be awarded the gold medal if Hou fails the test.