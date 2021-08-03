Media falsely reported Mirabai’s medal upgrade

Two days after Mirabai Chanu bagged a silver in the Women’s 49 kg weightlifting category at Tokyo Olympics, a news wire claimed that China’s Zhihui Hou, who bagged the gold, will undergo an anti-doping test and Mirabai Chanu will be awarded the gold medal if Hou fails the test.
A sports news outlet challenged this claim and revealed that both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency (ITA) said they knew nothing about the claim.
First published on www.altnews.in
