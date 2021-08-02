Morphed image shows Modi thanked for Olympic win

Chanu Saikhom Mirabai won the silver medal in the 49 kg weightlifting event on July 24 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Chennai : An image of her along with various political leaders has gone viral as the congratulatory banner reads, “Thank you Modi ji for getting Mirabai Chanu a medal”. A simple reverse image search reveals that the image is morphed. The unedited image was published on July 27, and it has no such messaging.



First published on www.altnews.in