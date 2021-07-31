Bangladesh photo shared as aftermath of Indian monsoon

A photo of a woman cooking food for her children on a makeshift boat, stuck in a flooded area has gone viral with the claim that it’s from India.
The photo was shared by the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Sevadal with a caption that reads, “A live example of present day India. You keep building mosques, temples”. Alt News spoke with SH Suza who said the photo was clicked by him in 2016. The photo was clicked in the Kurigram District, in Bangladesh.
