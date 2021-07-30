Fri, Jul 30, 2021

Claims in PM’s speech at Varanasi do not add up

Jul 30,2021

The Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly elections will be held between February to March 2022.

Representative Image
Chennai:
Earlier this month, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated various development projects in UP and praised CM Yogi Adityanath’s governance. During the speech, he made various claims and presented favourable opinions about BJP’s governance as facts. Apart from disregarding COVID deaths and oxygen shortage in the state, the PM said women now “feel safe” in UP. However, Alt News dug up statistics showing that UP reports the most number of crimes against women.

