Amul has not fired employees who consume beef

A recent message claims Amul’s ‘owner’ Anand Seth recently fired many employees who consume beef.
To start with, Amul is not owned by one individual but operated by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF). Alt News also did not find anyone named ‘Anand Seth’ on Amul’s website. A company official stated that employees are selected based on merit, and not their socio-religious background. He added that no one was fired on such grounds.
