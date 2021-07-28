Image of armed Chinese engineers in Pak doctored

On July 14, a bus explosion killed nine Chinese workers near a hydroelectric project in Pakistan. Officials said the blast could be a terror attack.
Chennai:
Since then, several media outlets churned out reports with two images to claim that Chinese workers have started carrying AK-47s to defend themselves. Alt News ran a check and found that old, unrelated photos were shared as that of Chinese engineers carrying AK-47s while working on the CPEC project.
First published on www.altnews.in
