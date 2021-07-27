DeTect: No Surya Namaskar performed at Olympics

Chennai :

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 was flagged off on July 23 after a year’s delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly after, several social media users posted a video of people performing the Surya Namaskar and claimed the event was held at the Olympics. Alt News ran a check and found that the video is from a 2015 yoga event organised by ‘Art of Living’ in Mongolia. It was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





First published on www.altnews.in