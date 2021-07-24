DeTect: Photo of Yamuna Expressway shared with false angle

Chennai :

Photos of an interchange near Ankleshwar were shared to portray the ‘progress’ of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Alt News performed a reverse image search and found the interchange in the photo is the Yamuna Expressway. The second image isn’t an actual picture of Sardar Bridge on Narmada but a digital image of the proposed bridge. So, an image of the Yamuna Expressway was shared falsely to show the developments made in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.





First published on www.altnews.in