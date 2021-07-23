DeTect: Fake tweet shows Akhilesh Yadav making Babri vow

Chennai :

The UP assembly elections will be conducted in 2022 and fake news is rampant. A screenshot of an alleged tweet by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has gone viral. “If we come to power in UP, we will reconstruct the Babri Masjid at the same place the Ram Mandir is being built today,” the tweet reads. It must be pointed out that had Yadav made such a statement, it would have garnered widespread coverage. Hence, it is a fake tweet.





First published on www.altnews.in