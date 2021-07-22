Thu, Jul 22, 2021

States do not levy 55 pc tax on LPG cylinders

Published: Jul 22,202101:24 AM

Chennai:
A recent viral message claims that the Centre taxes Rs 24.75 per LPG cylinder while states add a tax of Rs 291.36. The price break-up reads, “Central Govt Tax 5%, State Govt Tax 55%. So please find which govt is guilty for hiking the cooking gas price.” Alt News found the claim is false and that LPG is taxed at 5% GST equally shared between the centre and state. The claim has been promoted in support of the Modi government under criticism for rising LPG prices. 

First published on www.altnews.in

