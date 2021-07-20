Old broadcast misreports Zakir Naik’s extradition

Chennai :

A video clip shows Malaysia has approved the extradition of Islamic televangelist Zakir Naik and he will likely land in Mumbai ‘tonight’ and will be presented in front of the court. Since 2017, at least thrice, India has requested for a Red Corner Notice on Zakir Naik, and Interpol has rejected each subsequent request. Hence, an old broadcast that erroneously claimed Naik was arrested by Malaysian authorities and will be extradited to India has been revived online.





First published on www.altnews.in